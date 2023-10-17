Fiji's warm welcome tops charts

[Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji continues to be the ultimate destination for travelers, thanks to the friendly locals.

While facing fierce competition from budget-friendly rivals, Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka remains confident.

He believes tourists value safety and getting what they’re promised, and Fiji’s unique hospitality sets it apart, making it an unbeatable choice for travel enthusiasts.

“For Fiji, the satisfaction factor is very, very high. When we ask our visitors, why Fiji? They say people are number one for them.”

Tourism Fiji, in its latest update, stated that forward room bookings show a positive trend with solid pickups.

Forward bookings indicate an average occupancy rate of 86 percent for this month, followed by 72 percent for November and 56 percent for December.

It says that comparing forward booking rates with those recorded in 2022, there is a noticeable improvement (percentage increase of 6 percent), indicating potentially strong demand in the upcoming months.