Fiji's pledge to SDGs: no one left behind

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has emphasized the significance of both the Millennium Development Goals and the Sustainable Development Goals as a powerful rallying cry united by the overarching principle of ‘leaving no one behind.’

Addressing a Leaders Dialogue during the United Nations General Assembly, Rabuka highlights that Fiji has recently presented its second Voluntary National Review Report.

He stresses that this not only reaffirms Fiji’s steadfast commitment but also marks a crucial juncture for the nation to assess its advancements toward achieving the SDGs.

Rabuka says Fiji faces technical challenges associated with data and statistics, which pose a significant barrier to monitoring progress and shaping future strategies.

He adds the nation is proactively tackling this issue by promoting transparency through the publication of its SDG data via Fiji’s Bureau of Statistics.

“This empowers stakeholders, policymakers, civil society, and citizens to measure our progress on the SDGs.”

Of particular note is Fiji’s collaboration with the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia to harness Multi Indicator Cluster Survey data for the compilation of its VNR.

Rabuka highlights this data-centric approach is instrumental in crafting evidence-based policies, plans, and interventions that align seamlessly with the SDGs.

Fiji’s utilization of the SDG tracker to produce a comprehensive and evidence-based 2nd Voluntary National Review Report serves as a testament to the nation’s unwavering commitment to progress.