Fiji's Kava exports to Australia surge, fueling growing market

Fiji’s kava export industry has seen significant growth, with over 128 tonnes of kava exported to Australia from December 2021 to July 31, 2024.

Across the Pacific, kava exports have reached an impressive 380,000 tonnes during the same period, highlighting the booming demand for this traditional Pacific beverage.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Senior Economist, Jonathan Pryke, highlighted the remarkable rise of kava as a major export from Fiji to Australia.

“It’s got so many benefits—no calories, no hangovers, helps you sleep better, all these medicinal purposes, and it just chills you out. The market growth we’ve seen since the kava pilot program and the adoption of commercial importation back into Australia.”

Pryke says the success of the kava pilot program in Australia has led to a robust market, with kava not only becoming a popular alternative to alcohol but also being embraced for its health benefits.

The growing popularity of kava extends beyond Australia, with over 200 kava bars now operating in the United States.

The beverage is being marketed in various forms, including powders for health purposes, further boosting its global appeal.

The surge in kava exports highlights its rising importance as a key commodity for Fiji and the Pacific, contributing significantly to the region’s economy and cultural export profile.