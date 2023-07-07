Fiji’s kava export value has improved significantly: Tubuna

[File Photo]

Kava in Fiji is now one of the most significant agricultural commodities contributing to the country’s Gross Domestic Product, raking in $40.6 million in exports last year.

Assistant Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna says the expansion of the Fiji kava market ranges from within rural and urban centres locally, flowing into regional and global markets.

Tubuna says kava has gained popularity locally, regionally, and internationally as a social beverage and as a pharmaceutical product in Western countries, particularly in Europe.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds Fiji’s kava export value has improved significantly over the years.

The Assistant Minister says Fiji’s production and marketing of kava is currently bounded by Biosecurity Authority of Fiji regulations.

“Although there is a lack of a legal and regulatory framework that governs the operation of the kava sector in Fiji, I take this opportunity to acknowledge PHAMA for the formulation of the “Fiji Kava Standard,” which places Fiji in a position to comply with the maximum levels of the Codex General Standard for Contaminants and Toxins in Food.”

The Australian Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the kava industry.

The Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access Plus Program, in collaboration with Fiji National University, has launched extensive research that will help understand the factors that influence the strength and efficacy of kava in Fiji.