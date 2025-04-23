Fiji’s future lies in its people, says Bulitavu

[File Photo]

Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Mosese Bulitavu, is stressing the importance of investing in people.

He says that providing individuals with opportunities is key to fostering sustainable development and long-term growth.

While acknowledging the efforts initiated by Pacific Polytech, Bulitavu commended the institution’s commitment to a hands-on, real-world model of education that remains closely connected to industry.

He says that such an approach ensures graduates are well-prepared for the future.

“This is not just about jobs. This is about justice. It’s about lifting people, opening doors, and giving Fijians the tools to break the cycle of poverty, tackle youth unemployment, and create a new future not just for themselves, but for their entire communities.”

Bulitavu says that this year, Pacific Polytech aims to train 2,000 students, with plans to increase that number to 4,000 in the near future.

He adds that this effort will strengthen national capacity building through practical skills training, promoting fairness and inclusion, driving innovation, supporting entrepreneurship, and encouraging environmental responsibility.

