Fiji’s food traditions at risk as obesity rises, PM warns

[file photo]

Fiji’s traditional way of life is facing significant challenges as people adopt imported foods and Western dining habits.

On the radio program “Na Noda Paraiminisita,” Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka expressed alarm over this shift.

He adds that many Fijians now believe that adopting foreign eating patterns, such as using forks and spoons instead of traditional methods, represents an improvement in their quality of life.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister sees this as a departure from the practices that once defined Fijian identity.

In the past, Fijian households relied on cooperation and labor to secure their meals.

Elders would fish and bring food home, mothers gathered fresh ota and wild vegetables, and families worked together to ensure everyone was nourished. Meals were a time to restore energy after collective effort. Today, however, there is an increase in calorie-dense food consumption—with many opting for quick, processed meals over local produce.”

Recent reports reveal that 67% of Fijians are obese and Rabuka says this change has alarming health consequences.

“The growing preference for fast food and imported dishes over home-cooked, traditional meals is taking a toll on public health. Fijians are no longer eating what they plant and cook; instead, the allure of convenience food is contributing to soaring rates of obesity and related illnesses.”

Rabuka is urging Fijians to reevaluate their choices, return to traditional food sources, and manage their weight.

By preserving time-honored eating practices and focusing on dietary health, Fiji can safeguard its identity and well-being for future generations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.