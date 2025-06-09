Fiji's economic growth forecast revised downward to 3.2%

The Fijian economy is expected to grow by 3.2 percent this year, marginally lower than the 3.4 percent forecast earlier.

The downward revision has been made by the Reserve Bank of Fiji’s Macroeconomic Committee after undertaking a robust assessment of the economy.

Committee Chair Ariff Ali says a number of factors have been taken into consideration.

Domestically, data for the first five months have been generally positive except for visitor arrivals.

Ali says the Committee’s earlier assessment was that visitor arrivals would further rise by four percent this year, following record arrivals in 2024.

However, he says, based on the recent trend and industry feedback, visitor arrivals are now forecast to be flat in 2025.

Ali adds that on the upside, government expenditure has boosted demand, and expectations are that the upcoming National Budget will remain supportive of growth.

Consumption remains strong, while accommodative monetary policy is supportive of investment activity.

