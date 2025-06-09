Fiji’s digital boom fuelling misinformation risks: British counsellor

File Photo

British High Commission Counsellor Josh Kemp says Fiji’s rapidly expanding digital landscape is creating both opportunity and danger, with new research showing how easily false information spreads across the country’s most-used platforms.

Speaking during the launch of the BBC Media Action Audience Research Report, Kemp says Fiji is now highly digitally connected, with almost every adult using a smartphone and going online daily, mostly on Facebook.

However, this connectivity, he warned, comes with escalating risks.

Kemp says the study shows Fijians regularly encounter false or misleading content, especially during cyclones and emergencies, and many share information before verifying it.

Kemp adds that this makes media literacy and trust-building critical for Fiji and the wider Pacific.

“So alongside the connectivity, we see some challenges, respondents report encountering false or misleading information at least monthly, and that they prioritize speed over accuracy when they’re sharing information.”

Kemp also stressed that media freedom, strengthened by the repeal of the Media Industry Development Act in 2023, remains essential for democracy.

BBC Media Action Project Director Dipak Bhattarai says the new data will help media organisations understand where Fijians get information, who they trust and how misinformation can be countered. He said strong journalism standards are “more needed than ever” as digital behaviours evolve.

He adds that the findings should guide future storytelling, newsroom training and partnerships to ensure Fijians receive accurate, reliable information in an increasingly complex online environment.

