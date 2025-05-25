FijiCare plans advanced cardiac facility

FijiCare Insurance Limited is set to enhance healthcare access across Fiji with the opening of new medical centers in Samabula and Nadi.

It offers outpatient and diagnostic services to communities.

Speaking during the Fiji Medical Association’s Mini Conference, FijiCare’s Chief Operating Officer, Krishika Narayan also announced plans to launch a cutting-edge cardiac and interventional radiology center in the Suva-Nausori corridor later this year.

She adds the multi-million dollar facility, developed in partnership with MIOT International Hospital.

“At FijiCare, our aim is to work hand-in-hand with Fiji Medical Association to enhance healthcare services across the country. The association has been long a pillar of Fiji’s medical community, promoting excellence, innovation, and professional growth.”

Narayan adds in 2024 alone, FijiCare processed over 176,000 medical claims and paid out more than $22 million, highlighting its critical role in the country’s healthcare system.

