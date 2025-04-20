Fijians urged to reconnect and reflect this Easter

The Ministry of Justice is calling on Fijians to use the Easter break to strengthen family ties and reflect on the power of hope during tough times.

Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca says the long weekend is more than just a holiday, it is a chance for families to talk openly, reconnect and support one another.

She encourages parents to spend quality time with their children and remind them that even in hard times, hope still exists.

Kuruleca also reminds the public to stay safe during the Easter break and to take time for personal reflection.

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga adds that Easter is a season of love, courage, and resilience.

He says the message of redemption and faith offers strength to individuals and families alike.

Turaga believes the values of Easter unity, tolerance, and compassion can help build stronger families, communities, and workplaces.

The Ministry has also extended its well wishes to all Fijians.





