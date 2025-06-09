Fijians urged to participate in constitution reform

Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Commissioner Alefina Vuki is urging all Fijians to seize the opportunity to have their voices heard on the nation’s constitution.

Speaking after the Supreme Court’s ruling on the 2013 Constitution, Vuki says the court provided a balanced, democratic path forward.

She highlighted that the court recognized the need for stability but also paved the way for citizens to participate directly in constitutional amendments through a referendum, working alongside Parliament.

“This referendum process is a breakthrough. It allows the people, for the first time, to directly shape an instrument that was originally imposed on them.”

The court’s newly established formula requires a simple majority vote in a referendum, paired with parliamentary approval of two-thirds.

Vuki says this makes constitutional change “reasonably achievable,” not too easy to undermine stability, yet accessible enough to reflect the people’s will.

“This is now a chance for the people of Fiji to engage in their own future. If they truly want the Constitution to reflect their needs and wishes, they must participate fully once the referendum is held. This is democracy in action; their voices will be heard not just nationally but also fully integrated into parliamentary processes.”

The 2013 Constitution has long faced criticism for lacking legitimacy and democratic grounding.

The Supreme Court paves the way for constitutional reform.

