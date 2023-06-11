Fijians urged to be wary of bogus recruitment agent

Fijians have been urged to be aware of an individual who has been collecting money and promising overseas employment opportunities under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme.

The Ministry of Employment says an illegal agent who is claiming to be a senior civil servant has been approaching Fijians and obtaining financial advantage by deception, assuring individuals of employment opportunities in Australia.

The Ministry calls upon all Fijians to be aware of such bogus employment agents and not to pay any money to individuals claiming to represent the Employment Ministry or a holder of a high position in any public office.

Article continues after advertisement

It says the National Employment Centre under the Employment Ministry is solely responsible for the labour mobility programs offered by the governments of Australia and New Zealand to send Fijians for seasonal work and the Pacific Labour Scheme.