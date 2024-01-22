Fijians urged to be part of Ram Mandir inauguration

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

As entire India awaits the grand opening of the Ram temple in the holy city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, the Deputy Prime Minister urged the Fijian Indian community to use this celebration as an opportunity to teach the younger generation to speak the pure Indian language that is slowly being forgotten in the country.

Biman Prasad highlighted this while officiating the Ram Lalla Utsav in Nakasi yesterday.

Prasad emphasized that the celebration coincides with the inauguration which many people around the world look forward to.

[ Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The event held a special significance as it aligned with the forthcoming inauguration of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, India, scheduled for today.

The Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji is urging people to be part of the celebrations mark it as Choti Diwali and lighten their homes to celebrate the occasion.



[ Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Ram Mandir is a Hindu temple being built in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India, at the site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama making it a very sacred place.

Ayodhya considered the birthplace of Lord Ram, is deeply significant for Indians due to its spiritual, historical, and cultural importance.

It is understood that January 22nd was chosen for the inauguration as it is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu transformed into a tortoise to assist in churning the ocean and since Lord Rama is considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, this date holds significance.