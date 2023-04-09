Fijians urge government action on cost of living

[File Photo]

As the Coalition government led by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka completes its first 100 days in office, some citizens are calling for government action on key issues.

Speaking to FBC News, some Fijians have emphasized the need to reduce the cost of living and implement policies that address the needs of grassroots people, particularly vulnerable communities.

Nia Marama, a single mother, has called for increased support for the needy and an increase in welfare assistance.

Article continues after advertisement

“One thing I’d like to see a change in, is welfare assistance to the needy.”

Avee Kumar, a 24-year-old, has demanded swift action from the government in addressing complaints raised by the public.

“Governments achievements are really good , but one change I’d like to see is that action to be taken faster when people complain to them.”

Jone Savou, who works as a shoe shine boy, has expressed concern over the high cost of living and called on the government to take measures to lower the prices of essential items.

“I want this new government to decrease food prices, to increase workers pay and improve our living conditions. I’m happy they came into power but these are the few things they can improve.”

Syndiya Shankar, a university student, has highlighted the need for more job opportunities for graduates, while Malvik Chandra, a 20-year-old, has called for greater representation of youth in Parliament.

“Basically providing job opportunities for fresh graduates with better pay rates in Fiji.”

“I would like to see more youth voices in parliament”

Tui Eremesi has acknowledged the efforts of the government so far but expressed hope for a better future.

“Government has been doing a good job past 100 days past 100 days what they have promised the have done.”

Prime Minister Rabuka during his address earlier this week acknowledged the challenges faced by the government and emphasized the importance of working together with the people to bring about positive change to the economy.

“We are faced with some real challenges, especially financially and there may be hard times ahead. But I’m confident that driven by our common desire for happiness and prosperity, we can transform Fiji.”

Despite these difficulties, the PM expressed confidence that Fiji could transform itself through a collective move.