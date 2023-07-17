Fijians under Labour Mobility Scheme to access FNPF

[Source: DPC]

Fijians working under the Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme and other workers will now be able to access the Fiji National Provident Fund services from offshore.

This will be possible the Fiji National Provident Fund (Budget Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed in parliament on Friday.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says this step is being carried out in light of the volume of the movement of Fijian laborers to work in Australia and New Zealand under Labour Mobility Schemes in recent years and the opportunity of Fijian laborer’s to have access to Fiji National Provident Fund will benefit this people.

Prasad says this is the first step in developing a strategy to assist the Fijian diaspora

“So essentially the bill provides legal basis for the FNPF to expand its membership by setting up a Fund overseas so amendments to clause two, clause three, clause four and clause five of the bill gives effect into that and this will allow FNPF to provide those services to those workers who are in Australia and New Zealand.”

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says this is a welcoming news.

“A further welcoming news is the FNPF proposal to setup off shore operations which will expand membership of Fijians in Australia and New Zealand. This means our Fijian workers in New Zealand and Australia will have the opportunity to access the services of FNPF and have their deductions done there.”

Opposition Member of Parliament Jone Usamate has supported the move adding that it will help workers offshore.