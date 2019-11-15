Fijians reminded to switch off automatic mode on devices

Due to the changes in the start and end date of Daylight Saving this year, Fijians could face multiple incidents of desynchronization of time on their electronic devices.

Vodafone Fiji in a statement says electronic devices such as laptops, computers, and phones have an inbuilt clock that operates on propriety operating software installed by the device manufacturers.

It says these inbuilt device clocks are by default set to the normal standard time of the country that is selected in the device settings.

Vodafone Fiji says if a country decides to implement Daylight Saving Time then the device time needs to be adjusted accordingly.

It says that there has been a major shift in the time for this year due to the changes forced by the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on their programmed activities for the year.

Last year, Daylight Saving started on the second Sunday in November and ended on the second Sunday in January, and accordingly, all electronic devices such as laptops and mobile phones in the Fijian market still carry the same software patch that was applied last year.

Now that DST start day this year has been moved to Sunday 20th December, the software patch applied on devices last year will still get activated at 2.00 AM on the second Sunday in November this year.

Fijians have been advised to switch off the automatic mode and adjust the time on their electronic devices and mobile phones manually.