Fijians reflect on opportunities beyond home 

Poasa Koroitamana balances business and family life across Fiji and the United States.

The Fijian entrepreneur, who runs businesses across Fiji and the United States shared that the pause on US immigrant visa processing has not affected his operations but has highlighted the challenges facing other Fijians seeking opportunities abroad.

“I have nothing to fear in relation to my business.”

Yet he acknowledged the broader impact on families and individuals planning to work or settle in the US, noting that foreign immigration decisions are entirely under the jurisdiction of the host country.

He stressed that applicants must follow the conditions of their visas and permits, adding that failure to do so leaves little room for Fiji to influence outcomes.

Despite the uncertainty, Koroitamana encouraged Fijians to pursue their ambitions responsibly. He said that the door was open for those who follow the rules and work hard, urging young people to dream big and remain patient.

“If you want to come to work here, it’s worth every sacrifice,” he said, pointing out that many Fijians living in the U.S. continue to support their families back home and contribute to Fiji’s economy.

For Litia Cakau, the US immigration changes have brought both practical and emotional challenges.

She moved to the United States in 2016 with her family on a green card visa, leaving behind careers and familiar surroundings in Fiji.

The initial years were difficult, she recalled, as the family navigated work, schooling, and settling into a new country. Her parents stayed with her for over five years to provide support during the transition.

Now the founder and CEO of a senior care company in California, Cakau said the new US requirement for a refundable bond on visitor visas adds an additional layer of difficulty.

Still, Cakau believes the long-term opportunities outweigh the obstacles. She encouraged Fijians with aspirations of living or working in the US to continue pursuing their goals, emphasizing careful planning and adherence to visa rules.

“America is still a place where you can build a life. If green cards open up, I would tell young Fijians to go for it.”

Both Koroitamana and Cakau underlined the importance of patience, persistence and responsible decision-making.

They urged those navigating the US immigration system to follow legal procedures, remain committed to their plans and maintain connections with family and community in Fiji.

The US immigration pause affects family-based and employment-based visas for nationals from 75 countries with Fiji as the only Pacific Island country included.

