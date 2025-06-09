Fijians rate FBC News and TV, number one

As the year draws towards an end, the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation would like to thank the Fijian people for choosing FBC and making us the most trusted news media organisation in the country.

According to a survey commissioned by BBC Media Action in February and March this year, 54 per cent of the Fijian people surveyed said that compared to other media outlets, they preferred news and sports stories produced by FBC for accuracy and content.

Fijians also said FBCTV is the most watched station in the country with 48 percent of those surveyed saying they tune into FBC, 37 per cent opting for FijiTV and 12 percent choosing MaiTV.

BBC Media Action said based on the responses by more than 1000 people surveyed from across the country, “FBC is broadly trusted by Fijian audiences for its breadth of content and reliability.”

The survey titled, Fiji: Understanding Audiences And The Role Of Media and Communication, used research based on the mixed method research study designed by BBC Media Action.

According to BBC Media Action, a nationwide mobile phone survey of 1,013 adults in Fiji aged 18+ was conducted by Tebbutt Research.

Survey quotas were overlaid to ensure accurate representation by sex and age within each province in alignment with most recent population data.

BBC Media Action said qualitative research was used to complement the nationwide survey.

