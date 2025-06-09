Fijian parliament delegation engages in key discussions

Speaker Filimone Jitoko

A Fijian Parliament delegation, led by Speaker Filimone Jitoko, has taken part in the 41st Small Branches Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, held alongside the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference.

Themed “Shaping the Future for CPA Small Branches: Strengthening Parliamentary Independence and Capacity in Small Jurisdictions,” the conference brought together lawmakers and parliamentary staff from small jurisdictions across the Commonwealth to tackle common challenges and share best practices.

Delegates held a series of rotating, focused sessions discussing key issues affecting smaller parliaments, such as limited resources, executive overreach, and technological constraints.

These sessions offered a platform for countries to propose innovative solutions and craft a shared roadmap to strengthen parliamentary resilience and governance.

Speaker Jitoko and the Fijian delegation actively contributed to discussions, underscoring Fiji’s commitment to regional cooperation and parliamentary development.

The CPA Small Branches network plays a crucial role in supporting smaller jurisdictions by amplifying their voices, promoting collaboration, and building institutional capacity across the Commonwealth.

The conference reinforced the importance of empowering parliaments in small nations to function independently, efficiently, and with greater accountability to their citizens.

