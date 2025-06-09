Fijian ICC prosecutor targeted in US sanctions list

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Facebook]

Nazhat Shameem Khan, a former Fijian diplomat and High Court judge has been sanctioned by the United States.

She now serves as Deputy Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC). The US accuses her of supporting the ICC’s actions against Israeli leaders including arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

The sanctions were announced today under Executive Order 14203. The order targets individuals involved in ICC efforts against U.S. or allied nationals without consent from their governments.

Khan is one of four ICC officials named. The others include Judges Kimberly Prost and Nicolas Guillou, and Deputy Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang.

As a result, any assets Khan may hold in the US are frozen. U.S. citizens and businesses are barred from dealings with her. These restrictions also apply to entities she may control.

Khan previously served as Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva. She also led the UN Human Rights Council as its president in 2021. In Fiji, she is known for her work in judicial reform and human rights.

The US states the ICC’s actions are politically motivated. The ICC has not yet responded to the sanctions.

