Fijian hearts will draw more tourist: Vosarogo

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, is optimistic that the recent increase in departure tax will not affect Fiji’s tourism industry.

Vosarogo highlights that tourists can go to other South Pacific Islands, but we sell sand, sunshine, and smiles better.

As a tourist destination, the Minister believes that Fijians just fare much better in providing that level of comfort and receptivity to tourists who, over time, keep coming back to our shores.

“There are a lot of things that our nature here in Fiji is able to operate, and that’s something that demarcates Fiji as the destination from everywhere else in the world.”

According to Vosarogo, what will draw tourists back to Fiji is the hearts of Fijians, tourist will never forget the experience that they get when they come here and they return.

Opposition member Semi Koroilavesau expresses concerns about the possible drawbacks of the higher departure tax that will increase the actual cost the tourists will need to spend if they choose to come and spend their holidays here in Fiji.

The government remains optimistic that Fiji’s unique appeal and the genuine hospitality of the people will outweigh any potential deterrent effects of the increased departure tax.