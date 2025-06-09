Fijian Flying Circus leaping to new heights with upcoming NZ tour

The Fijian Flying Circus is lifting Fiji’s performing arts to new heights as the group prepares for its first-ever tour of New Zealand, proudly backed by the New Zealand High Commission.

Circus member Stuart Tawake Tuidela says the moment is a breakthrough not just for the group, but for the entire Fijian arts industry.

“I think now we are stepping into a new point of view, a new direction in terms of where we are now in Fiji, where we grew up. Performing arts is not really taken seriously. But now it’s looking in a good direction.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says the team hopes their tour to New Zealand will inspire Fijians living in there and spark a deeper appreciation for homegrown creative talent.

His message to young dancers was to just do what they love, keep moving forward, and let God lead the way.

Fellow performer Giovanna Varea says the tour is the reward for two years of sweat, sacrifice and relentless training.

To top it off, the group has been announced as headliners for a major New Zealand concert, an honour they once thought was a joke.

Varea says they have never headlined a big festival before, and this is huge for them as a group.

Varea says balancing shows, training, and production work and leadership roles has been one of their biggest challenges, but discipline and passion continue to drive them.

The Fijian Flying Circus now moves with momentum, proving that Fiji’s performing arts are not just growing, they’re ready for the world stage.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.