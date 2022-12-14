Saula happy to be operating free transport

Bus driver William Saula is one of many drivers who are operating the free transport service by the Fijian Elections Office today.

Saula who is yet to cast his vote says he’s had a busy morning transporting voters to their polling venues.

The 38-year-old is glad to be at work.

Saula says he will be voting after midday at his polling venue in Lami when he takes his break.

He will round up work after 6pm when voting is concluded.

FBC News spotted Saula during his round trip to the Yat Sen Secondary School where the Prime Minister is expected to vote soon.