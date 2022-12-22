PA leader to seek legal action

People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka and National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad

People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says he is now contemplating taking legal action against Fiji First General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Rabuka says Sayed-Khaiyum’s comments yesterday were defamatory.

Sayed-Khaiyum had yesterday stated that the stoning incidents highlighted by the Police demonstrate the divisive character of Rabuka.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka made this comment at a press conference earlier today.

“Apart from the word we have given you in the statement, the attack was a personal on me, verbal attack from Khaiyum and I intend to follow whatever legal recourse I have to exercise the right as a citizen of this country.”

National Federation Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad says it does not agree with the claims made by Sayed-Khaiyum and claims this is fear mongering.

“In fact, he is inciting, he is creating economic instability. I was told that after his press conference yesterday and his exaggeration and after his lies, people are staying home, one bus owner told me that people are staying home. This man is holding the country at ransom.”

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho had yesterday confirmed that there have been two reports of stoning received within the Southern Division in the last 24 hours and all efforts are being directed to rounding up those involved.