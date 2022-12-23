Military only in supporting role: RFMF

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces says it is only assisting Police and calling on common sense to prevail with everyone remaining calm by respecting the law and the much-awaited outcomes of the General Election.

Police yesterday requested the assistance of the military for operations after what it says is because of reports of threats made against minority groups, who are now living in fear following recent political developments.

Military Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai says he wants to assure the people that their responsibility is to assist the Police and that the RFMF will respect whatever the outcome is and urges everyone to do likewise.

He says it must be clear that not all threats, nor those that threaten our security, are equal in their potential for harm.

However, he adds that all threats to our security that are brought to the attention of the Fiji Police Force or the RFMF will be taken seriously, evaluated, verified, and acted upon in proportion to the level of threat assessed.

Major General Kalouniwai says some of the threats identified highlight a growing amount that warns of an imminent violent act happening unless certain demands or terms are met.

He adds other threats suggest a specific target, whilst others are still being assessed due to them being vague, unclear, and ambiguous.

The military says they are only assisting and the Police is still in control and is leading all operations and that the RFMF does not take over or lead their responsibilities of the Police, but is available to assist and support the cops upon request.

Major General Kalouniwai says they know there are people who would like to take advantage of this situation and says they refrain from doing so.

The military head adds that the military in its supporting role and the police will within the bounds of the law do all they can to deter and prevent such illegal irresponsible actions or activities to occur.

Major General Kalouniwai says the only way the RFMF can support the FPF legally in any normal situation is by request from the Police Commissioner, which was done yesterday.