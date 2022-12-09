Gavoka says SODELPA is policy driven

The Social Democratic Liberal Party may not be able to fund numerous advertisements on mainstream media and billboards around Fiji.

However, Leader Viliame Gavoka says his party has printed around 300,000 copies of its manifesto to be distributed to Fijians around Fiji.

He highlighted this at the party’s rally in Syria Park, Nausori this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this is an important aspect that every voter should be well informed about before December 14.



Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka at the party’s rally in Syria Park, Nausori this morning.

“We may not have big billboards, we may not have a lot of time on television and all that but what we have is our policies printed in fliers and there’s now three hundred thousand copies in circulation across Fiji.”

Gavoka says SODELPA is focused on educating Fijians about what they will do for them if they get into power.

He claims apart from policies, some political parties have failed to inform voters how they will fund their policies.

He says few parties contesting the 2022 General Election have ignored this requirement that’s been outlined in the Electoral Act.

Gavoka states that during this campaign period, SODELPA has been at the forefront of its policy and how it’ll be funded.

The rain failed to dampen the spirit of party supporters as they turned up in numbers today to be part of the event.