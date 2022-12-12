Four complaints regarding Blackout non-compliance

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

The Fijian Elections Office has so far received four complaints today regarding non-compliance of the General Election Blackout period.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says these complaints have been referred to their team who have gotten in touch with those responsible.

Saneem says a few have had to remove their political party materials after they highlighted it.

“We have taken the approach of compliance first where people have not complied. We have actually told them we might have to ask the Police to take it down so people have taken it down. You might also find that some ads are still in circulation on social media, we’ve been in touch with Facebook and they have advised that some of these might be there.”

Saneem says for some political ads on social media, they might still be running because it’s a paid advertisement.

According to Saneem, this morning they had to advise a political party to remove their campaign materials which were still up in Labasa Town.

He stresses if there is a breach they will have it rectified with those concerned.