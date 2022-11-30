Bulitavu apologizes for past mistakes

Speaking on FBC TV’s 4 the record show Bulitavu openly shared some of the errors he made in the past.

FijiFirst candidate Mosese Bulitavu says he is a changed person now and has apologized for the mistakes he made in the past.

Bulitavu made headlines in 2019 when he referred to the Indo-Fijian community as ‘vulagi’ in one of his Facebook posts.

“I have apologized and I will apologize again to those who may still be hurt of what I said but that was part of the narrative of SODELPA that we had and also now People’s Alliance.”

Calling the Indo-Fijian community ‘vulagi’ had also not augured well for the former SODELPA MP.

“When I said in 2019 about the word ‘vulagi’ or visitor in a particular place but we are all Fijians. I’ve changed my thinking. I am a changed person now.”

Bulitavu claims some of the things he said in the past about land and the 2013 Constitution are the lines that will be used by his former party and the People’s Alliance again to the iTaukei community while campaigning for this election.