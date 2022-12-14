All Polling Stations operational: SoE

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has confirmed that as of nine this morning all polling stations around the country are open and fully operational.

In his first media briefing from the FEO Results Center at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva for Election Day, Saneem highlighted that 7, 556 election officials reported to their respective stations as early as 5am.

Saneem says he has already toured some polling venues around Suva and is impressed with the turnout so far.

“I’ve been out and about since 6am this morning and I have visited various polling stations on my way to this place, and I am overwhelmed by the response and the long queues that we generally see in the Fiji Elections.”

Saneem adds he received similar positive reports from other divisions.

He is urging the voters to make the most of the good weather and come out early to cast their vote.

Voters are also being reminded that if they do not have means of transport to their polling venue, they can text their voter card number to 1500 to get the contact details of the person organizing free transportation in your area.