Fijian among seven arrested in $9m Toyota theft ring in Australia

A Fijian national is among seven foreign nationals arrested in Australia, accused of stealing high-end Toyota vehicles worth an estimated nine million dollars from Brisbane streets.

Police believe the suspects are part of an international crime syndicate allegedly shipping stolen vehicles to the United Arab Emirates for resale.

The seven men have been charged with more than 300 offences. The other suspects are nationals of Japan, Brazil and Afghanistan.

Investigations began late last year following a spike in Toyota thefts across Brisbane, which led authorities to uncover the alleged operation. Vehicles targeted included Land Cruisers and Prados.

Authorities allege the men flew into Brisbane in October 2025 and stole at least 60 vehicles across the region between October 20 and December 1.

Queensland Police say investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the suspects’ network and connections.

