Fiji weighs economic gains in PACER Plus participation

Fiji’s participation in the PACER Plus trade agreement will depend on whether it serves the country’s economic interests, says Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica.

He says that while some may argue tourism balances this disparity, Fiji must focus on diversifying its economy, particularly by boosting exports to Australia and New Zealand.

Kamikamica states that one of his primary motivations for considering PACER Plus is the potential to enhance Fiji’s export capabilities.

As Fiji looks to broaden its economic base, the Minister stressed the importance of increasing direct investments from Australia and New Zealand which could further contribute to economic diversification.

“Everything that we will do regarding PACER, will be done as long as Fiji’s economic interests are protected and out of it, generally diversify the Fijian economy which I am sure the whole House agrees is long overdue and is something that we should try and achieve.”

The Deputy Prime Minister responded to questions raised by Independent MP Praveen Bala, who pointed out the $1 billion trade deficit and expressed concerns about the limited acceptance of Fijian produce in Australia and New Zealand.

Bala says that there is a need for creating more pathways to export fresh Pacific produce rather than frozen to these neighboring markets.

Kamikamica acknowledged these concerns, noting that non-tariff barriers such as biosecurity regulations pose significant challenges.

However, he cited recent progress including the establishment of new market access pathways with Australia, facilitated by joint efforts during the FijiFirst administration.

He emphasized the need for scaling up agricultural production to fully leverage these market opportunities, pointing to growing interest in commodities like pineapple.

The government is working with partners such as PHAMA Plus and MDF to create these export pathways with a focus on engaging local and foreign private sector partners to drive these initiatives.

Kamikamica has also reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing non-tariff barriers and ensuring that Fiji’s economic interests are prioritized in any future trade agreements.