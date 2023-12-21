FIJI Water Foundation Giving Program sets a new standard

[Source: Supplied]

The FIJI Water Foundation, a leading charitable organization in Fiji has highlighted the positive impact of its 2023 Wonderful Giving program.

This initiative empowers full-time employees with annual company funds for donations to their chosen nonprofits.

It showcases the foundation’s commitment to supporting diverse organizations such as local groups, veteran associations and hospitals.

Manager Marie Smith emphasizes their belief in creating a brighter, more inclusive future through active listening, and strategic investment within communities.



This year, over 750 employees from The Wonderful Company, headquartered in Los Angeles participated in the program across Fiji.

Together, they contributed to 56 nonprofit organizations, demonstrating the company’s dedication to fostering community-centric philanthropy.

Fiji-based employees achieved 100 per cent participation rate, collectively donating over $250,000 to the Wonderful Giving program.

These contributions aim to strengthen neighbourhoods and uplift those in need, reflecting the ongoing commitment of The Wonderful Company to provide high-quality, healthy brands and support communities.