FIJI Water backs PM’s Business Awards

FIJI Water has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting business excellence in Fiji by returning as the Supreme Award sponsor for the 2025 Prime Minister’s International Business Awards.

The event, organised by Investment Fiji, recognises outstanding achievements across the business sector and will be held under the theme “Navigating Global Winds: Resilience, Innovation, and Sustainable Growth.”

Investment Fiji Deputy Board Chair Mark Halabe says FIJI Water has been a consistent partner of the awards since 2017.

He adds that the continued sponsorship of the Supreme Award reinforces the credibility and standing of the PMIBA, which is now in its eighth edition.

FIJI Water Executive Vice President and General Counsel Craig Cooper says the company is proud to support organisations that demonstrate excellence and set new standards in business.

He says their sponsorship reflects FIJI Water’s values of sustainability and economic empowerment and its desire to reward businesses that inspire change and growth.

This year’s awards will feature 15 categories, including Premier Small, Medium, and Large Business Operating Internationally, Excellence in Innovation, Excellence in E-Commerce Transformation, Best Sustainability Initiative, and Employer of the Year.

