Fiji urges France to stand with the Pacific

Fiji is calling on France to stand in solidarity with the Pacific as the region faces the growing impacts of climate change, security tensions, and economic challenges.

Speaking at the Sixth Pacific France Summit, Minister for Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu stressed the need for genuine partnership that respects Pacific sovereignty and priorities.

He highlighted the importance of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent as a roadmap for resilience, development, and ocean protection.

Bulitavu stated that support from global partners must be aligned with Pacific-led solutions.

