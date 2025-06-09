Fiji urges developed nations to deliver climate finance for Pacific

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change]

Fiji delivered a strong statement in Belém on behalf of the 14 Pacific Small Island Developing States, calling on developed countries to finally meet their climate finance obligations under the Paris Agreement.

Speaking at the High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on Climate Finance, Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Mosese Bulitavu, emphasized that climate finance is not charity it is a legal duty and a matter of global equity.

He adds that nearly a decade after the Paris Agreement, Pacific countries continue to face rising climate impacts, while finance remains unreliable and far below what is required.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister highlighted the clear obligations under Articles 9.1 and 9.5 for developed countries to provide climate finance that is adequate, transparent, and predictable.

He criticized the ongoing shortfalls as a breach of trust and called for a major shift in the delivery of climate finance.

“The Pacific is not asking for sympathy. Climate finance is climate justice, and its delivery is long overdue.”

He added that the Pacific is calling for multi-year climate finance commitments by 2026, clear projections for adaptation, loss and damage, and delivery timelines, removal of outdated pledges, full delivery of existing commitments, and the mobilization of at least USD 300 billion annually before 2035.

Bulitavu also pointed out that only a small share of global climate finance currently goes to adaptation, despite rising needs, and he pressed for adaptation finance to be tripled by 2030 and for key global and regional funds to be capitalized with grants.

He further urged multilateral development banks to improve concessionality and address structural barriers that disadvantage vulnerable economies.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.