Fiji trials pineapple export to New Zealand

Source : ministry of agriculture and waterway / Facebook

Fiji successfully exported its first commercial trial shipment of pineapples to New Zealand earlier this month.

Three tonnes of Ripley Queen pineapples were sent as part of the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways’ Agriculture Trade & Marketing Research Programme.

Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says the milestone shows what can be achieved when government, industry partners, and communities work together.

He said the shipment, exported on 5 November, was made possible through the combined efforts of the Ministry, Biosecurity Fiji, Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand, freight forwarders, Fiji Airways, local exporters, and pineapple farmers in the Western Division.

According to the Minister, the Ripley Queen pineapples have already impressed New Zealand consumers with their sweetness, strong flavour, and long shelf life.

Tunabuna said the export trial was made possible through connections formed at the first National Agriculture Mini-Trade Forum, which brought together Fijian and New Zealand agencies and development partners.

He adds that the shipment reflects Fiji’s growing capacity to meet international market standards, including strict biosecurity requirements.

The Ministry plans to continue monitoring the pineapples’ performance in New Zealand and provide ongoing support to farmers and exporters.

Tunabuna also encouraged the Fiji diaspora in New Zealand to support the product and help promote Fiji’s fresh produce abroad.

