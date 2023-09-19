Fiji to strengthen ties with Solomon Islands

There is an opportunity to strengthen arrangements between Fiji and the Solomon Islands in the area of air services and security.

This has been discussed while Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Solomon Islands Jeremiah Manele paid a courtesy visit to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica last week.

During fruitful bilateral discussions, they spoke at length about relations between Fiji and the Solomon Islands.

The two ministers also shared mutual interests in strengthening relations between the two countries for development and economic cooperation.

Kamikamica acknowledged the recent World Trade Organization Fisheries Subsidies Agreement that Fiji has ratified.