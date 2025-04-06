News

Fiji to showcase its Culture and Innovation

60

April 6, 2025 4:00 pm

Fiji will be able to showcase the very best of our culture, heritage and innovation on the global stage as it participates in Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, says that their presence at this prestigious event will highlight not only Fiji’s natural beauty but also our commitment to sustainability, economic growth, and global collaboration.

He adds that Fiji’s pavilion is divided into four booths, with each booth showcasing our leadership in climate change, investment in key sectors, and celebrating our culture through art, fashion, and hospitality.

Kamikamica adds that through this participation, they aim to strengthen international partnerships, attract investments, and promote Fiji as a hub of opportunity in the Pacific.

“And finally, booth number 4 displays Fiji’s capabilities in innovation and prospects in technology, education, and digital transformation. Fiji’s pavilion will be a celebration of who we are a resilient people with a rich history, deep-rooted traditions, and a forward-looking vision. Visitors will experience our vibrant culture, sustainable initiatives, and investment opportunities in tourism, agriculture and the blue economy.”

