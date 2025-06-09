Fiji to host Miss Pacific Islands

[Photo Credit: pacificapageant]

The country will host the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant next year.

It marks the event’s return to the country for the first time since 2009.

The announcement was made at the Hibiscus Festival in Suva by Pageant Director and Board Director Ana Tuiketei.

Article continues after advertisement

She confirmed a Miss Fiji Pageant will be staged as part of the lead-up, with Miss Hibiscus 2025, NFA Ryelle Aisea set to represent Suva.

Tuiketei highlighted Fiji’s strong record in the regional contest, with three Fijians having won the crown Mere Nailatikau in 2009, Alisi Rabukawaqa in 2011, and Anne Dunn in 2016.

She said the achievements of these titleholders, who have since become leaders in their fields, show the pageant’s role in empowering women and showcasing Pacific talent internationally.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.