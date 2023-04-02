Fiji through to the Hong Kong 7s final

Fiji almost had its dream of returning to the final dashed by a strong Great Britain side in their Hong Kong 7s semi-final.

Fiji defeated Great Britain 19-14.

It was the British who scored the first try and continued to apply pressure to the Fijians.

Waisea Nacuqu was quick to the rescue to level the scores before Viwa Naduvalu scored again to give them a 14-7 lead at halftime.

The match only gets stronger in the second half, with the British scoring a try through Tom Williams.

The two teams were tied 14 all, and it was at this moment that the Fijians were threatened by quick actions from their opponent.

The game went to sudden death, and it was Terio Tamani who sealed the win for Fiji.

As close as it gets!📏 Fiji advance to the final in the most dramatic style!😰#HK7s | #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/C9HTFr2keK — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) April 2, 2023

Fiji will now play New Zealand in the final at 15 minutes past mid-night tonight.