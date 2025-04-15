Fiji Taxi Association demands action on rogue operators

[File Photo]

The Fiji Taxi Association has written to the Land Transport Authority raising concerns about private cars running as taxis.

The letter, which is addressed to the Chief Executive of LTA, claims that LTA officers are aware of the illegal operation and very limited actions are being taken against owners of these private vehicles.

The association says the act and regulations prohibit private vehicles from operating as taxis and calls for action from the LTA.

Article continues after advertisement

It debunks a recent statement by the LTA Chief about the night operation of taxis, saying that taxis are available at night to provide services.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.