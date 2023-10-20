Fiji takes a bold step in protecting intellectual property with Paris Convention Accession

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji has officially joined the ranks of countries committed to safeguarding intellectual property with its recent accession to the Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property.

This crucial move signifies Fiji’s commitment to fostering economic growth, attracting investment, and protecting valuable intellectual property assets.

Ambassador Luke Daunivalu, Fiji’s envoy in Geneva, formalized this commitment by delivering the accession document to WIPO’s Director General, Daren Tang.

Fiji’s accession to the Paris Convention, now counting 180 member countries in the Paris Union, empowers the nation to protect its intellectual property not only within its borders but also in the member countries of the Paris Union.



This grants Fiji the ability to prevent unauthorized use, imitation, or misappropriation of its inventions, trademarks, industrial designs, and other forms of intellectual property by foreign entities.

Additionally, under the Paris Convention, Fiji can claim priority for patents, trademarks, or industrial design applications filed in another member country within a specified period.

This simplifies the process of securing rights in multiple markets without the need for separate applications in each country.

As a new member of the Paris Convention, Fiji gains access to valuable information and resources provided by WIPO, which administers the Convention.

This includes technical assistance, training, and cooperation opportunities for developing countries.



Ambassador Daunivalu emphasized the importance of WIPO’s collaboration and support as Fiji seeks to benefit fully from the Paris Convention and address the challenges that come with such international treaties.

Director General Tang expressed gratitude to Fiji and announced that Fiji would host the upcoming Heads of Intellectual Property Offices Conference (HIPOC), scheduled for Suva from October 23 to 27, 2023.

This opportunity allows Fiji to actively participate in decision-making and policy-making processes of the Paris Union, thus influencing the development of international intellectual property law and standards.

Fiji’s accession to the Paris Convention marks a significant step towards securing its role in the global landscape of innovation, creativity, and intellectual property protection, contributing to the nation’s economic development and prosperity.