Fiji strengthens ties with Kiribati

Fiji remains fully committed to working closely with Kiribati.

This was articulated by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while meeting the President of Kiribati, Taneti Maamau, on the margins of the 3rd FIPIC Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, this afternoon.

Rabuka thanked the President for the opportunity to meet and discuss areas for further collaboration.

Discussions at the meeting also focused on the land belonging to the government of Kiribati, namely, Natoavatu Estate in Vanua Levu.

As part of Fiji-Kiribati bilateral relations, Prime Minister Rabuka informed Maamau that Fiji is currently screening Rabi lawyers, educators, and health professionals that can come and work in Kiribati to assist the island nation’s development priorities.

President Maamau, in his response, acknowledged Prime Minister Rabuka’s strong leadership as one of the most senior leaders in the Pacific.

He says that Kiribati looks forward to working closely with Fiji to enhance bilateral relations.