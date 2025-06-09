Fiji strengthens Pacific cultural ties in Indonesia

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, joined Pacific ministers and cultural leaders this week in Kupang, Indonesia, for the Indonesia–Pacific Cultural Synergy 2025, a program fully funded by the Government of the Republic of Indonesia.

Over several days, the Fijian delegation participated in cultural exchanges, technical sessions, and bilateral discussions aimed at deepening cooperation across the Pacific.

In a key bilateral meeting with Indonesia’s Minister for Culture, Minister Vasu highlighted Fiji’s priorities for iTaukei communities, including expanding cultural education for youth, supporting innovation through creative industries and digitisation and exploring collaborative UNESCO heritage initiatives.

He also discussed increasing scholarship and vocational training opportunities in arts, agriculture, and heritage.

People-to-people links were a focal point, with discussions covering the restoration of visa-free travel for Fijian nationals, strengthening opportunities for travel and exchange across the region.

As Chair of the Melanesian Spearhead Group, Minister Vasu noted that any new cultural partnerships or regional engagements would be submitted to Cabinet to ensure alignment with Fiji’s national and regional commitments.

