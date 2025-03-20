Fiji strengthens defense and maritime security

[Source: France in Fiji/ Facebook]

France and Fiji have reaffirmed the urgent need to strengthen their military cooperation, focusing on joint efforts in maritime security, humanitarian aid, and search-and-rescue operations.

During the Francophonie Day celebration aboard the French Navy ship Vendémiaire, Captain Gauthier Guilliaumat says as security challenges continue to grow in the Pacific, this collaboration has become more critical than ever.

He highlights that the upcoming joint training exercises and partnerships aims at ensuring the stability and security of the Pacific region.

“We are brothers in arms at sea since we care for the same threatened lives during search and rescue missions. We take part of the same humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.”

He adds this partnership is also critical in responding to natural disasters.

“We are concerned by the same cyclones. We meet the same ships at sea and in our harbors. We love and protect our shared ocean and biodiversity which are threatened.”

French Ambassador to Fiji Julie Le Saos says they are providing Fiji with the tools needed to tackle both traditional and emerging security challenges.

She adds that both countries are also expanding their collaboration to include capacity-building of defense personnel.

