Fiji still lacks specialists in certain areas

[Source: File]

Fiji still lacks specialists in certain specialized areas in the health sector.

This has been confirmed by Colonial War Memorial Hospital’s chief surgeon, Doctor Josese Turagava.

Doctor Turagava says the Ministry of Health ensures patients get the right treatment, whether it is locally provided or through overseas referrals.

He says the ministry struggles with a limited budget and referral systems, but help from stakeholders like Medivisor is lessening the burden.

“And we are so thankful that with a network of Australia, New Zealand, and India, we were able to refer for more specialized care that is not available locally, particularly for the Ministry of Health. We’ve been sending patients for radiation therapy for joint replacements and particularly for cardiac surgery.”

He says despite facing various challenges, they were able to manage their patients well.

“And I guess over the news, you’ve seen the conditions of our main hospitals. But we are thankful that even with the struggles that the government had to go through with COVID within the last few years, we are still able to look after patients for several months before we can refer them over to India.”

Doctor Turagava says Fiji is currently referring specialized cases to India, New Zealand, and Australia for treatment.