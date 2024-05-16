Fiji sees growing interest from Canadian investors: Kamikamica

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

There has been growing interest from Canadian-based investors in areas related to tourism, real estate, agriculture and renewable energy.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica while delivering his address at the Fiji North-America Business Forum in Ontario.

Kamikamica says whilst Fiji is an ideal place to become the destination of trade and investment by choice, we hope that Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy will bolster economic opportunities, enhance people-to-people ties, and support sustainable development in Fiji.

The Minister also highlighted Fiji’s National Digital Strategy, National E-Commerce Strategy, Ease of Doing Business, BusinessNOW portal and Investment Facilitation Committee.



He also highlighted the establishment of the Commercial Agriculture Taskforce and development of the Nutraceutical and Traditional Medicine industry, working with the Kava taskforce to drive the Kava Bill and the MSME Strategic Plan.

Kamikamica adds that these initiatives that the Fiji Government is undertaking is to rebuild Fiji.