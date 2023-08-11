Fiji satisfied with FEMM outcomes

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji is content with the outcomes of the Forum Economic Ministers Meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says the outcomes of the meeting reflect our leaders’ determination and shared commitment to addressing the impacts of the climate crisis.

Most of the outcomes from the meeting will be submitted for approval at the 52nd Pacific Island Leaders Forum meeting in the Cook Islands at the end of the year.

“Some of the key outcomes reflect the region’s resolve to address some of the fundamental issues affecting the region, from economic growth to regional integration to climate financing to an innovative, regional climate resilient facility and fund.”

The Forum Economic Ministers Meeting deliberated and approved the assistance of the World Bank in addressing correspondent banking relationships with Pacific island countries, enhancing climate financing opportunities through the establishment of a regional climate financing framework, and establishing a national disaster financing strategy.

The meeting also approved the re-designing of the Pacific Resilience Facility, and there are plans to explore co-investing opportunities with the Pacific Investment Fund.