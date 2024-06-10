Fiji Rice appoints new CEO

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Rice Pte Limited has appointed Mukesh Kumar as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Kumar was appointed following a comprehensive exercise through independent accounting firm, KPMG and the remuneration through the Higher Salaries Commission.

Fiji Rice Chair Raj Sharma says Kumar comes with wealth of experience in agriculture sector.

Sharma says Kumar hails from Dreketi, the rice farming community and will be the right person to deepen the relationship with rice farmers.

Sharma says there are other strategic moves to improve and modernize the mill, commission the Nailaga Ba Mill and expand the planting in Central and Western Divisions.

Sharma adds there is demand for brown rice not only locally but in overseas and Fiji Rice needs to improve its business dynamics.

On his appointment, Kumar says he is privileged to be offered the role and looks forward to taking the company to another level, with consistent production and supply.

Kumar officially begins work in his new role from today.