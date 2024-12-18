Fiji Red Cross restores family links service

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Red Cross Society has activated its restoring family links service to support people in Fiji struggling to reach their loved ones in Vanuatu following a 7.4 magnitude earthquake.

In a statement, FRCS explained that the earthquake has caused widespread disruption to communication lines and infrastructure, leaving many families uncertain and unable to confirm the safety and well-being of their relatives.

To address this, FRCS is stepping forward to provide essential humanitarian support through its RFL service.

FRCS Director General Ragigia Dawai says as neighbours and partners in the Pacific, we stand ready to assist families here in Fiji who are seeking to reconnect with their loved ones.

She adds that the restoring family links service exists to bridge that painful gap when communications are cut off and offer hope and comfort to those affected.

Restoring family links service is an international humanitarian service facilitated by the Red Cross Movement, designed to reconnect families separated by disasters, crises, or other emergencies.

Dawai further states that through the RFL service, the Fiji Red Cross Society can assist individuals by initiating inquiries to locate missing family members in Vanuatu.